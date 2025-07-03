Are you receiving retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration in the United States? If so, all the monthly payments have been scheduled, and it is time to learn when they will be available and the moment they may reach your bank account. Retirees aged 62 can receive this money if they apply and meet all the requirements, but 70-year-olds who file at this age can get a great deal more than those aged 62.

The earliest payment for retirees aged 62-70 will be on July 3, but there is another early payment on the 9th. Therefore, millions of Americans who qualify will get a Social Security benefit on the third, and others 6 days later. Remember that in total, more than 70 million Americans get money from the SSA every month. The thing is, the paydays are set on different dates, and not everyone qualifies for the same one. In fact, you can only receive one of them.

Who gets $2,831 or $5,108 from Social Security on July 3 or 9?

These will be the maximum amounts for Social Security recipients who qualify for the full amount at 62 or at 70. To get the largest monthly payment at 70, there are 4 essential conditions to obtain it.

Although it may depend on your personal situation, the most challenging is earning the contribution and benefit base for 35 years. That is, your earnings per year must be equal to the taxable maximum.

An example is the taxable maximum for 2025, which is $176,100. Earning so much money for 35 years or more will be hard to attain. Besides, there are 3 more requirements.

Actually, you must have worked in jobs covered by the SSA. Hence, paying payroll taxes as you work is required. Of course, you must file at the age of 70, too, and by then, you must have worked for 35 years as well.

Workers must file at 70

Earned the taxable maximum for 35 years

Worked for 35 years

Had jobs that paid payroll taxes all this time

Eligibility for Social Security paydays in early July

For your information, the payment on the third is mostly for those seniors aged 62 or older who receive Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits at the same time.

Another way to qualify for the Social Security payment on July 3 is to have been receiving benefits since before May 1997. But what about the payment on July 9?Seniors aged 62 to 70, or older ones who have started collecting Social Security after April 30 1997, will get their money on July 9 if they are not on SSI and were born from the 1st to the 10th.

After the 9th, there will also be payment dates for retirees aged 62+ on July 16 and July 23. Again, SSA will check their birthdays to allow them to receive payments as well as the moment they began receiving them.