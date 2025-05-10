The next SSI (Supplemental Security Income) payment will be delivered ahead of schedule. Since the normal payday falls on the weekend and not on a business day, the Social Security Administration had to reschedule the Supplemental Security Income payment date. By doing so, SSA ensures that all eligible recipients collect their money on time.

Any delays could affect more than 7.5 million SSI recipients who rely on this benefit to get by. Thus, the new payday for SSI will be May 30 and not June 1, 2025. While some recipients requested to get a direct deposit, others may still be receiving a paper check. Generally, you should wait for three mailing days before you report a missing payment to SSA. Contact your bank first to see if they had any issues processing your payment.

$1,450 SSI payments on May 30

Depending on your personal situation, you could receive one of the three maximum benefits or not. For example, an essential person on S.S.I. can receive up to $484.

If you are a single person on Supplemental Security Income, you could receive up to $967. Only eligible married couples, if they both qualify for the full amount, can get up to $1,450.

Other payment amounts, which could be highly informative, are the average payments for all ages and for all recipients. As of April 2025, the average S.S.I. payment is worth $717. Other average amounts are $844 for the under-18s, $764 for those aged 18-64, and $595 for 65-year-olds and older recipients.

SSI requirements to get payments on May 30

The Social Security Administration has only set a payday for all eligible recipients. Only RSDI recipients have 4 different paydays depending on the benefits they get, when they filed, and when they were born.

The first condition to get Supplemental Security Income is to have a low income, and the second is to have limited resources. Then, you must also be aged 65 or older, be blind, or have a qualifying disability.

Remember that Supplemental Security Income payments are also for eligible children. If you are a Social Security recipient, you can get this Federal benefit simultaneously. Other requirements may apply, check them at: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/eligibility