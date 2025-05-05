More than 7 million Supplemental Security Income recipients qualify for the late SSI payment in May. Most of them receive their May payment on the very first day of the month. Therefore, only those who remain eligible will get a new monthly payment for June on May 30, 2025. Of course, if you overcome a qualifying disability or your earnings go over the limit, this Federal benefit may stop.

Social Security generally schedules SSI payments on the first day of the month. Besides, there are no extra or bonus payments. So, each recipient gets a total of 12 payments per year. In fact, the amount changes, but it is once per year, thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase. This COLA helps recipients get a higher benefit to cope with inflation. But why is the June payment due on May 30?

SSI payment on May 30

The June payment for Supplemental Security Income will be deposited on May 30 because June 1 is not a business day. It is true that it is not a Federal holiday, but it falls on the weekend.

Since Social Security cannot pay benefits or schedule Supplemental Security on a Sunday, this Federal payment must be issued on the previous business day. It does not matter if it falls in the previous month.

It has not been the only change so far, and it will not be the last one. A very common change in the SSI payment schedule is the first one in January. Since January 1 is a federal holiday, it must be issued on the previous business day. Therefore, it is always sent in the previous month and year. For example, the January 1 payment was delivered on December 31, 2024.

SSI payments will be up to $1,450

The maximum SSI benefit in 2025 is $1,450 if you are an eligible married couple and you both qualify. However, if you are an individual, you can only receive up to $967.

On average, an SSI recipient can get about $715 as of March 2025. Even if you do not qualify for the full amount, an average payment is still a great deal of money.

Under-18s can receive $831 on average. For your information, children who are blind or have a qualifying disability may also be entitled to Supplemental Security Income.

If you are aged 18-64, the average payment for your age group is $763. The lowest average payment is for 65-year-olds and older recipients. As of March 2024, their average SSI payment is $592. This average amount has slightly increased in recent months. It used to be $590 and $591 previously. So, changes are not expected.

One of the reasons Supplemental Security Income payments may be lower for some recipients is that they have other Social Security payments, pensions or sources of income. Remember, this is payment for low-income Americans.