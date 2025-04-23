The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed 2 SSI payments in May. Although the first payday is the normal one because it falls on the first day of the month, the second one is not the regular payment because it will be delivered ahead of schedule. Therefore, all eligible Supplemental Security Income recipients will collect their monthly payment 2 days before the normal due date.

So, SSI recipients will collect their checks or direct deposit on the previous business day because June 1 falls on the weekend. For your information, Social Security cannot schedule payments on a Federal holiday or on Saturdays, or on Sundays. In this way, SSA ensures eligible recipients always get their money on time or even ahead of schedule. Bear in mind that Supplemental Security Income is for low-income recipients, so any delays can affect their financial situation.

Who will receive $2,900 from SSI in May?

This will be the maximum amount SSI recipients who are married and qualify for the full amount will get if they qualify for this benefit on May 1 and May 30. Keep in mind that the maximum amount an eligible married couple can receive is $1,450.

So, all eligible couples who qualify for $1,450, will receive this amount on May 1 and then on May 30. Do not forget that this is not a bonus and it is not an extra payment. In fact, it is the June payment in advance.

So, all the SSI payments received on May 30 should be kept for the expenses in June 2025. If you are not currently receiving Supplemental Security Income and you find it difficult to make ends meet, why not check your eligibility?

Eligibility for SSI payments

To be eligible for the SSI program, you must have low income and limited resources. That means your benefit payment (if any) is not enough and you do not have money on hand, or it is too little.

Apart from he income and resources limits, you must be in one of the following situations:

be blind

have a qualifying disability

be at least 65 years old

Other requirements may apply, but the previous ones are the most important ones to highlight. On average, SSI recipients will get about $715 on May 1 and May 30, 2025. Here are other possible average payments by age:

Under 18: $836.84

18–64: $762.49

65 or older: $591.12

All the May payments SSI recipients will get include the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment. These maximum amounts will remain the same through December 30, 2025. After this date, payments may be higher if inflation keeps increasing.

Other months that include two SSI payments because Social Security has had to reschedule paydays will be: August, October, and December. Save these dates because they will be when you get a payment in advance, so two deposits or checks per month.