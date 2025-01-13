The Social Security Administration has made it clear. Some SSDI recipients could lose their disability benefits in 2025 if one of these things happens. In the first place, if your medical condition has improved, you will lose your monthly payments. It will imply that you will no longer have a qualifying disability which is essential.

Bear in mind that you are responsible for reporting any health improvement as soon as it takes place. This is essential to avoid overpayments. Another thing you must report is when you go back to work. Here comes another way SSDI benefits could be suspended or stopped.

Second reason why SSDI payments could be suspended

If you are on Social Security Disability Insurance benefits and complete a 9-month Trial Work Period and you work and earn at a level which the Social Security Administration considers substantial.

For your information, during the thirty-six-month re-entitlement period after you complete the Trial Work Period, SSA suspends benefit payments for any months your earnings exceed the substantial level.

However, the Social Security Administration could start your benefits again if your earnings and work fall below the SGA level for any months. Take into account that in 2025, average earnings $1,620 or more, are regarded as substantial ($2,700 if blind).

3 more ways to lose SSDI benefits

When you reach Full Retirement Age, you will stop collecting SSDI benefits but they will turn into retirement payments. Therefore, you will continue receiving the same amount of money.

Do not forget that if you are incarcerated, your SSDI benefits will also stop. This usually happens when you are in prison for 30 consecutive days. So, make sure you avoid this unpleasant situation.

Two more ways to lose your SSDI benefits are the following ones. Fraudulent activity (providing SSA with false information) or non-compliance with SSA requirements. Take for example not taking prescribed treatments or not attending compulsory medical examinations.