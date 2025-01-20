SSDI recipients who qualify for the last Social Security payment in January in the United States have not collected the 2025 COLA increase yet. This Cost-of-Living boost will be beneficial because it will give more money to all Americans on disability benefits. Thus, if you are on SSI too, you will also collect this boost even if it is a Federal payment.

For your information, the last SSDI payment this month will be due on January 22, 2025. It will be your next payday if you are a Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiary and you were not eligible for the previous payments on Jan. 3, 8, or 15.

SSDI due in 48 hours

Americans on SSDI benefits whose birthdays are from the 21st to the 31st will receive the January 22 payment. This will be when they receive their money if they are not on Supplemental Security Income and did not start collecting Social Security before May 1997.

On average, SSDI payments are worth $1,580 after the COLA increase. However, they used to be about $1,542 in December 2024. Therefore, they have gone up by about 38 dollars on average.

Not all SSDI recipients will receive $38 extra after COLA. Some will get a higher boost while others a lower one. It will depend on your payment amount. See the possibilities below.

SSDI payment amounts after COLA

Imagine your Social Security Disability Insurance payment was worth $100 in 2024. After the 2.5% COLA increase, you will receive a check or direct deposit worth $102.50 in 2025.

Hence, if your SSDI payment was worth $500, your January payment would be $512.50 in 2025. A disability payment worth $1,000 in 2024 would become $1,025 in 2025.

Thus, if you managed to get $2,000 in 2024, you would receive $2,050 on January 22, 2025. The thing is that many recipients believe this COLA is insufficient. Still, it is better than a reduction and no COLA increase at all. In one year, you could get $456 extra on average, so it isn’t bad at all.