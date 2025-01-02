SSDI stands for Social Security Disability Insurance. This is a disability benefit for workers. Hence, if you have never worked and gathered the necessary work credits, you cannot receive SSDI in 2025. Paying payroll taxes to the Agency is essential to be eligible for either Disability Insurance or retirement benefit payments in the United States.

On the contrary, SSI which stands for Supplemental Security Income, could be for eligible adults and children. Therefore, it is not essential to have worked before because kids cannot work. Remember that SSI is a supplement. Therefore, you should expect lower payments than if you qualify for SSDI.

Requirements for SSDI & SSI in 2025

To get Social Security Disability Insurance you must have worked for a minimum number of years. The years of work required will depend on your age. The younger you are, the fewer credits you will need to get Disability Insurance payments in 2025.

For example, if you are 60 years old, you will need 9.5 years of work. But if you are 30 years old, you may just need 2 years of work. Besides, you must have a qualifying disability that prevents you from working for over a year and this medical condition must meet the strict definition of disability given by SSA.

If compared to SSI, the Supplemental Security Income program requires you to have a low income and little or no resources. Nevertheless, this will not be enough. To get SSI you must either:

have a qualifying disability

be blind

be at least 65 years old

Difference in payment amounts for SSI and SSDI

The average SSDI payment will be $1,580 in 2025, up from $1,542. If you are an SSI recipient, you will get about $715, up from $698. There will be a 2.5% increase after the 2025 COLA.

Maximum amounts for SSI payments are:

$967 for individuals

$1,450 for eligible married couples

$484 for an essential person

SSDI payment can be up to $4,018 in 2025 if: