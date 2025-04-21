SSDI payments are for workers with a disability who cannot work for at least 1 year and have paid enough payroll taxes in the United States. The Social Security will issue the first disability payments, next month, on May 2, 2025.

In case you didn’t know, the Social Security Administration has confirmed 3 more payments on May 14, 21 or 28. For your information, you can only qualify for one of the 4 SSDI payments in May. Only some Disability Insurance recipients are eligible for SSI simultaneously, but it is possible to combine both benefits.

Families on SSDI

Some families qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits in the United States. This is because a worker meets the requirements to collect monthly disability payments and his or her family can also receive them on his or her record.

Yes, it is possible for some family members who meet all the requirements to get SSDI too. In fact, they can receive them even if they have never worked because the worker qualifies.

On average, workers with a disability, spouses, and children receive $2,286 from Social Security. All the May payments include the 2025 COLA increase. If compared to the 2024 amounts, payments are about 2.5% higher.

As of February 2025, the average monthly payment for a worker with a disability is $1,580. The average direct deposit for spouses of workers with a disability is $433, which is really low if compared to the amount workers get on average.

Children of workers with a disability get about $510 on average. Even if this amount may seem low, again, it is additional money the family receives. So, it will be helpful.

Requirements to get the SSDI payment on May 3, 2025

Two different groups of disability recipients can qualify for a Social Security check or direct deposit on May 2, 2025. The first one, is for those recipients who began collecting Social Security before May 1997.

The second group of eligible SSDI recipients is the one who receives both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income. Thus, they get the SSI payment of up to $967 (individuals) or up to $1,450 (for married couples) on May 1 and SSDI on May 2, 2025.

Do not worry because those on benefits after April 30 1997 can already learn about their May payments. They can receive Disability Insurance on May 14, 21 or 28. It will depend on the day their birthday falls: May 14 (1-10), May 21 (11-20) and May 28 (21-31).

If you are receiving SSDI on the third day of the month, there is an important change regarding your May payment. Checks and direct deposits will not be in your bank account on the third but on the second.

Hence, all the Social Security recipients who qualify for Disability Insurance on May 2, and remain eligible, will collect their next payment on May 2, 2025. Even if it is just 24 hours in advance it could be a lifeline.