Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, also known as SSDI, are monthly payments for people who have worked enough and paid taxes to the SSA and who have developed a disability. This disability must prevent them from working for over a year to qualify. Still, some people may not get approval when they apply for the first time.

As a matter of fact, there can be more than one reason why the Social Security Administration does not give approval for an initial application. Therefore, it will depend on different factors whether you get a denial or not. Here are the most common cases why an initial application for SSDI benefits may be denied in the United States.

Reasons why the SSDI initial application is denied

One of the most common reasons why you may not get approval with an initial application is the fact that there is not enough medical documentation. Therefore, there is missing medical evidence of the condition in your application.

Thus, it is important to ensure that you have gathered enough medical evidence to support your claim. On other occasions, SSDI applicants may file their application quickly, and they submitted it, but it was not completed correctly.

Any wrong SSDI application can cause delays or denial. Hence, it is important to get help when you file if you are not sure how to complete it correctly. Checking that you meet all the conditions before applying is vital.

Is your medical condition eligible for SSDI payments?

Sometimes your medical condition prevents you from working, but it is curable in under a year. Make sure it will last for more than 12 months, or you will not get approval.

On other occasions, it is a completely different reason. For example, the applicant has no medical treatment, regularly, and does not follow the recommendations of a medical expert or doctor.

Sometimes, an applicant for the SSDI benefit is working above the SGA level. That means you exceed the limit. SGA stands for the Substantial Gainful Activity. In 2025, the SGA levels are $1,620/mo. (non-blind) and $2,700/mo. (blind)