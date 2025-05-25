This week, from May 24 through May 30, SSA brings 2 payments. One of them is for eligible Social Security recipients on retirement benefits who meet some requirements. The other one is for those who are eligible beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income program from the Federal Government. Remember that you can only receive one of them.

So, these Social Security paydays are not compatible, even if some retirees can collect SSI payments. However, if you are on SSI and retirement benefits, you will receive SSI on May 30, 2025, and retirement on June 3, 2025. The monthly payment on May 28 will be the last one this month. But who meets the requirements to receive the payment on the 28th?

Social Security on May 28: eligibility criteria

The last payday in May will be for those retirees who:

started collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997

after April 30, 1997 are not Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries

were born from the 21st to the 31st

remains eligible and has not broken SSA rules

Those retirees who began receiving Social Security retirement benefits before May 1997 will receive their next monthly payment on June 3, 2025. Those born from 1-10 or 11-20 will get them on June 11 or 18.

Social Security can pay up to:

The Administration will pay direct deposits and checks of up to $5,108. This will be the full amount for retirees who meet all the conditions and have paid the taxable maximum as they worked for 35 years.

For the largest Social Security payment, it is required to file at the age of 70 and to have a job covered by SSA. On average, retired workers receive a lot less. For example, as of April 2025, the average amount for retirees is $1,999.

Hence, the average amount for retirees is quite close to $2,000. For your information, it is possible to receive other benefits like SSI when your monthly payment is just too low.

Seniors who cannot make ends meet because their earnings are too low can also apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Already 62 years old? This is when you can first get retirement benefits, but with a 30% reduction?