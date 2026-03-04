The Social Security Administration (SSA) implemented the annual adjustments to the program starting in January 2026. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), which covers modifications to financial thresholds, in the value of the labor credits and in the amounts of the monthly benefits. The medical eligibility rules, meanwhile, remain unchanged from the previous cycle.

The SSDI is a federal program that provides monthly payments to workers who have become unable to perform sustained work due to a serious medical condition. The legal definition of disability used by the SSA works under strict criteria: the agency only recognizes conditions severe enough to prevent any type of substantial work activity.

Additionally, the medical condition must have lasted—or be estimated to last—a minimum of twelve months, or be likely to result in the applicant’s passing away. Short-term conditions, regardless of their severity, do not meet this criterion.

SSDI Eligibility: How Are Labor Credits Calculated in 2026?

Access to SSDI is not limited to proof of a medical disability. The program also requires a verifiable history of contributions to the social security system. The general rule governing this requirement is known as the “20/40 rule” and states that the applicant must have accumulated a total of 40 labor credits, of which 20 must correspond to the ten years immediately preceding the onset of the disability.

For the 2026 cycle, one credit is obtained for each $1,890 of income subject to Social Security tax. The maximum number of credits a worker can accumulate in a calendar year is four. Therefore, to earn the four available annual credits, at least $7,560 in taxable income during that period is required.

The Substantial Gainful Activity Threshold

One of the most relevant thresholds within the program structure is the one corresponding to the Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA). This indicator determines whether an individual can be considered disabled for the purposes of the program.

By 2026, the SGA thresholds have been set at $1,690 per month for non-blind people and at $2,830 per month for those with statutory blindness. These figures exceed the $1,620 and $2,700 that were in effect the previous year. When an applicant or beneficiary works and earns income exceeding these amounts, the SSA generally determines that they do not qualify for disability benefits.

For beneficiaries who wish to assess the possibility of re-entering the labor market, the program includes the so-called Trial Work Period (TWP). This mechanism allows beneficiaries to test their work capacity for a maximum of nine months without their benefits being interrupted.

By 2026, the monthly TWP threshold is set at $1,210 per month. When a month’s income exceeds that amount, that month counts as one of the nine that enable the trial period.

Monthly SSDI Payments: What to Expect in 2026

SSDI receivers are affected by the cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8% that the SSA applied for this cycle. Individual SSDI amounts vary depending on each person’s work history, but the SSA estimates that the average monthly payment will go from $1,586 in 2025 to $1,630 in 2026, which represents an increase of $44. The maximum monthly benefit for SSDI rises to $4,152 in 2026.

However, those who receive Medicare simultaneously should bear in mind that the standard premium of Medicare Part B registers a 9.7% increase, going from $185 per month in 2025 to $202.90 per month in 2026, a difference of $17.90. This amount is deducted directly from the beneficiary’s monthly payment. As a result, the net real increase for the average beneficiary is reduced to $26.10 per month.

For those who do not meet the labor credit requirements demanded by the SSDI, the SSA administers the program of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is welfare-based and not tied to tax history. By 2026, the federal SSI benefit rate is set at $994 per month for an eligible person and at $1,491 per month for an eligible couple.

No Changes to the Medical Eligibility Framework for This Year

The SSA had previously considered changes to how age affects disability decisions, which would have significantly impacted applicants over 50. In November 2025, the agency announced it would not proceed with those changes. The medical eligibility framework governing the program, therefore, remains unchanged for the 2026 cycle.

The adjustments made by the SSA are part of the agency’s regular annual updates to its various programs. Changes to the SGA thresholds, the value of work credits, and average benefits reflect variations in the cost of living index and wage levels in the country. The agency publishes the values that will apply for the following year, usually in the last quarter.