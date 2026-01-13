The SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) payments are going up this year, but not by much. The cost-of-living increase (COLA) for 2026 is 2.8%. That’s about $44 extra dollars a month for most people getting benefits. But right away, most of that increase will be eaten up by the higher Medicare Part B premium, which is also going up. So the actual change in what people have to spend will be very small.

The bigger deal is the change to the rules about how much you can earn. The government is raising the limit for what it calls “Substantial Gainful Activity” or SGA. If you make more than this amount, they can say you’re not disabled anymore. For 2026, that limit is $1,690 a month, up from $1,550. Another rule, for the Trial Work Period, goes up to $1,210.

The SSDI Dates Are Unchanged in 2026

The payment dates for SSDI benefits in January depend on the beneficiary’s date of birth and when they began receiving benefits. According to the official calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA), the dates are as follows:

Date of birth Payment date Before May 1997 (or if receiving both SSDI and SSI) January 2 1st to 10th of the month January 14 11th to 20th of the month January 21 21st to 31st of the month January 28

If Payments Are Delayed, Don’t Panic

These dates correspond to the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month, with adjustments for weekends or holidays (for example, the January 3 payment is advanced to the 2nd because the 3rd falls on a Saturday).

If the expected date has passed and you have not received the payment, wait three additional days before contacting the SSA. For personalized information, check your “my Social Security” account on the official website.

Is the SSA Currently In Trouble?

These numbers matter because going over them can start a review of your case. A lot of people on SSDI are afraid to earn more or get a small raise at work because of this. They worry it will trigger a process that takes their benefits away.

These small yearly changes don’t fix the big problems with the program. The waiting time to get benefits when you first apply is still five months. The application process is still long and complicated. And the whole Social Security system is still in trouble. The trust fund that pays for benefits is expected to run out of money in 2033. If that happens and Congress doesn’t act, everyone’s checks could get cut.

So for people on SSDI, the news for 2026 is mixed. They get a tiny raise that doesn’t really help, and they still have to navigate a set of strict rules that make it risky to try and work more. The system isn’t changing, even though many say it needs a major overhaul.