Mark your calendars if you rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI). A familiar quirk of the calendar is about to shift your payment dates for the start of 2026.

Every time the first of the month lands on a weekend, the Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts its schedule. That’s precisely what will happen twice in quick succession next year, affecting the February and March SSI payments.

Here’s what you need to know: Since February 1, 2026, is a Sunday, that month’s SSI check will actually hit accounts on Friday, January 30. Then, with March 1 also falling on a Sunday, that payment will be moved up to Friday, February 27.

SSI Increases: A Modest Bump Against Rising Costs

“It’s our standard practice to pay on the preceding business day,” a Social Security representative noted, confirming the schedule. “This ensures beneficiaries have reliable access to their funds and just on time for the month’s expenses.” After these two early deliveries, the rhythm returns to normal in April, with payments resuming on the first of each month.

Beyond the date shuffle, there’s a bit of good news for wallets. Come December 2025, the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will kick in, lifting benefit amounts for the new year. The 2.8% increase will push the maximum federal SSI payment to $994 per month for an individual and $1,491 for a couple.

While no match for the steep inflation of recent years, the bump is a critical lifeline for recipients. It will also apply to broader Social Security retirement and disability benefits, impacting roughly 75 million Americans.

Who Actually Qualifies for SSI Benefits?

It’s important to remember SSI isn’t a universal program. It functions as a safety net of last resort for the elderly, blind, and disabled who have very little income and almost no assets.

The rules are stringent. To qualify, a person must be a U.S. citizen or meet specific immigration criteria and live in one of the 50 states or D.C. Financially, countable resources—like cash, bank accounts, or a second car—can’t exceed $2,000 for an individual or $3,000 for a couple.

Your home and primary vehicle usually don’t count, as per the SSA it’s understood as a basic need to have a comfortable life with the necessary goods.

SSI Income Limits to Qualify

The income limits are just as tight. Starting in 2026, if you work, your wages generally must stay below $2,073 a month for individuals and $3,067 for couples. The SSA also counts most other income, like other Social Security benefits, though there’s a helpful recent change: as of late 2024, getting free food no longer reduces your SSI benefit.

For the approximately 7.4 million Americans who depend on it, SSI isn’t just extra help. It’s what keeps the lights on and food on the table. These scheduled adjustments and the COLA increase are more than administrative details—they’re essential factors in the fragile budgets of some of the nation’s most vulnerable residents.