The first SSDI recipients to collect their Social Security payment will receive it on May 2. It could come in the form of a paper check or direct deposit, depending on what you requested when you filed or if you have recently updated the payment method. A large group of recipients of the Disability Insurance program collects it because they began receiving benefits before May 1997.

If you are on SSDI benefits, but you did not start collecting Social Security long ago, you may also qualify. All you have to do is be receiving Supplemental Security Income while you are receiving Disability Insurance. Hence, two completely different groups of recipients will receive their monthly payment 24 hours ahead of shcedule.

Why is the SSDI payment on May 2 instead of May 3?

The Social Security has confirmed that the Disability Insurance payment will be delivered in advance because May 3 is a Saturday. Since SSA cannot issue payments on Federal holidays or weekends, they will be paid on the previous business day.

So, that is the reason why it will be in your bank account on Friday, May 2, 2025, if you qualify. These changes are not very frequent, but they take place from time to time.

If you are an SSDI recipient and you would like to know changes in advance, you surely want to know this. As a matter of fact, there will be a new payment date change in August.

Actually, the August 3 payment will be deposited on Friday, August 1, 2025. Thus, it will be distributed 2 days before the normal payday. The rest of the months will bring an SSDI payment on the third.

Are you eligible for the May 30 SSI payment and SSDI on May 2?

If you are an SSDI recipient who qualifies for the May 2 payment, you may receive SSI on May 1, but also on May 30. Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can receive SSI benefits if they have low income and limited resources.

Of course, to get SSI, you must have filed and received SSA approval. Therefore, if you are a recipient of both disability benefits, you will collect 3 payments in May.

The SSI payment for June 1 will be deposited on May 30. This is because June 1 falls on a Sunday and the SSI payment must be sent on the previous Friday which is a working day.

SSDI and SSI amounts in May

On average, SSDI payments are $1,58,1 and SSI payments are about $715. The amount of money you can receive from Social Security and the Federal Government will depend on different factors. For example, some SSDI recipients can get up to $4,018 from Social Security because they: