The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the payment dates for March 2026 and reiterated that the maximum monthly benefit a beneficiary can receive under the retirement program is $5,181.

This amount applies to those who began receiving benefits at age 70, after having accumulated at least 35 years of contributions based on the maximum income subject to Social Security taxation. Payments will be distributed on four separate dates throughout the month, according to the type of benefit and the beneficiary’s date of birth.

Social Security Confirms March 2026 Payment Dates

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied at the beginning of 2026 was 2.8%, representing an increase of approximately $56 per month for the average retiree. This percentage impacts the benefits received by retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities enrolled in the system. The new adjusted amount has been in effect since January.

The first payment of the month is from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, which is normally credited on the first of each month. However, since March 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the SSA moved that payment forward to Friday, February 27, 2026. This advance means that there will be no other SSI payment during the calendar month of March.

SSI + Retirement: You’ve Got a Unique Date

For beneficiaries of the regular program of Social Security—whether due to retirement, SSDI, or survivor status—the SSA applies a distribution criterion based on the day of the month of birth. The first group to receive their payment within the month of March consists of the people who began receiving their benefits from Social Security before May 1997, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

For this group, the payment date is Tuesday, March 3, 2026. This chronological criterion is based on a historical arrangement in the SSA distribution system that remains in effect regardless of the amount each beneficiary receives.

Now, Social Security Recipients Post-1997

The second group corresponds to the beneficiaries whose day of birth falls between the 1st and the 10th of any month. For these individuals, the March payment will be credited on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The month and year of birth are irrelevant; only the day of the month in which the beneficiary was born is considered.

The third group consists of those who were born between the 11th and 20th of the month. For these beneficiaries, the SSA has scheduled the deposit for Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The fourth and final group of the month is that of beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of the month. For this group of people, the Wednesday, March 25, 2026,

What Is Required to Reach the Maximum Benefit of $5,181

In order for a worker to access the maximum monthly benefit of $5,181, you must have contributed to the system on the maximum taxable income for at least 35 years and postponed the start of collection until age 70, which is the point from which deferred retirement credits stop accruing.

Not all retirees reach that level, since the actual benefit is determined based on the income actually declared throughout each person’s working life.

For those retiring in 2026 at full retirement age (FRA), the maximum monthly net income is $4,152. For those who opt for early retirement at age 62, the maximum is reduced to $2,969 per month. The FRA varies between 66 and 67 years depending on the worker’s year of birth, and this variable directly affects the calculation of the final amount that each beneficiary will receive permanently.

In 2026, the maximum income subject to Social Security tax (taxable ceiling) was set at $184,500. The income limit for workers under full retirement age was set at $24,480, with a deduction of $1 for every $2 earned above that amount.