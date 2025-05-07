The Social Security Administration has confirmed the payment dates for May 2025. Although some retirees received their money on May 3, many others did not qualify for that payday because they started collecting benefits after May 1997, or they are not receiving SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and retirement benefits simultaneously.

Therefore, they will receive a payment from Social Security on one of the last three Wednesdays in May. Bear in mind that these paydays are only for those retirees who meet the birthday requirements. In this way, the Administration ensures that each recipient gets their retirement benefit following the order of the day they were born.

Social Security will distribute payments on the 14th

Millions of retirees will receive their monthly payment on May 14. This will be the first round of Wednesday payments for retirees in the United States. The key condition to get a monthly retirement benefit on May 14 is your birth date.

If you were born from the 1st to the 10th, May 14 will be your payday. Social Security will ensure that you did not collect benefits before May 1997 and that you are not a Supplemental Security Income recipient in the U.S.

As for the payment amounts, some retirees will receive $5,108 if they qualify. This will be possible if you:

worked for 35 years (fewer years reduces your payment amount)

earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base) all those years

the jobs you had were covered by Social Security (you paid payroll taxes)

you filed at the age of 70, (Filing before this age reduces your monthly payment amount)

Will Social Security deliver payments of up to $5,108 on May 21 or May 28?

The Administration can also distribute payments of up to $5,108 on both May 21 and May 28, 2025. Of course, this will only be possible if you meet the requirements mentioned before.

However, the payday differs because you were born on a different payday. For example, if you were born from the 11th to the 20th, your next payday will be on May 21, 2025.

The last payday in May will be for those born on one of the last days of the month. That is, from the 21st to the 31st. Do not forget that you do not qualify for any of these Wednesday payments if you got benefits before May 1997 or if you are also receiving SSI.

On average, retirees receive $1,997 from Social Security. Anyway, each recipient collects a completely different amount because they had different wages as they worked.

Keep in mind that apart from retired workers, spouses can get $946 on average. Even some children may also get Social Security payments on the worker’s record if eligible. A child can receive $923 on average, confirms the Social Security Administration. These average amounts are as of March 2025.