Many young workers with a disability may not have been able to earn enough work credits to get Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). However, SSI (Supplemental Security Income) may be a great alternative to get some money every month.

Those aged 18-64 do not qualify for SSI unless they have a disability. To get this Federal benefit you must meet one of the 3 conditions apart from having limited income and resources. They are: having a disability, being blind, or at least 65 years old.

SSI for 18-64 in April

The thing is all SSI recipients qualify for the same payday. Regardless of your age, you will receive your monthly payment on April 1, 2025. Nevertheless, the average amount is completely different.

For example, seniors aged 65 and older get about $590 from the Supplemental Security Income program. Those aged under 18 receive the largest benefit payment from the Federal Government.

The under-18 get about $834. Those aged 18-64 get something in between $590 and $834. The average payment for 18-64-year-olds is approximately 762 dollars.

SSI & Social Security in April

Some Supplemental Security Income recipients aged 18-64 may also be receiving SSDI payments too. Thus, they can receive the Federal and Social Security disability benefits. So, they will receive a different payment after the one on April 1, 2025.

Social Security generally schedules Supplemental Security Income for the first day of the month and Social Security for the third. So, if you are on both benefits, your SSDI payment will be delivered on April 3, 2025.

Many Americans with a low income have never filed for SSI benefits. Therefore, it is important to check if you qualify for this Federal program or not. It is allowed to check your eligibility online.

Even if you find out you do not qualify for Supplemental Security, you may know someone who has a low income and who may be eligible for this benefit. Helping them is also allowed. Visit SSA’s official website for more details: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-eligibility-ussi.htm