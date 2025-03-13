The Federal Government funds the Supplemental Security Income program. However, Social Security administers paydays and applications of SSI benefits in the United States. So, you can simply visit SSA’s website to apply for this monthly payment.

Since Social Security‘s decisions and approval may take a few months, it is important to file an accurate and correct SSI application. Generally, the payday for this Federal benefit is on the first day of the month. Nevertheless, there are sometimes changes when it falls on a Saturday, Sunday or a Federal holiday.

SSI direct payments of up to $1,450 in April

The next payment date scheduled for SSI beneficiaries will be on April 1, 2025. The last three paydays were issued on the previous business day, and not on the first day of the month.

For your information, all eligible recipients who are on SSI will receive their direct deposit or check on April 1, 2025. So, there are no other payment dates like for RSDI (Retirement, Survivor or Disability Insurance) payments.

Keep in mind that only married couples who are both eligible and get no reductions can get up to $1,450. If you have other earnings, benefits or resources, you may see your payment amount reduced. Losing this benefit is also possible if your financial situation changes. This is a payment for low-income people.

SSI direct payments of up to $967

Some individuals on Supplemental Security Income may qualify for the largest benefit payment in 2025 after the Cost of Living Adjustment. They can receive up to $967 if they get the full amount.

Another group of recipients with a set maximum amount is essential persons. An essential person can get up to $484, up from $472 in 2024. The age group you belong to may also have a different average payment.

Average Supplemental Security Income payments by age, as of January 2025: