The official Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar continues with more payment dates scheduled for this month: several payments have already been distributed to retirees and other beneficiaries, but there are still two rounds remaining: on the third and fourth Wednesdays of September.

The payment schedule for September 2025 is as follows: those born between the 1st and 10th of the month received their payment on September 10th. Those whose birthdays are between the 11th and 20th will receive their money on September 17th. Finally, those born between the 21st and 31st will receive theirs on September 24th.

Additionally, those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI (Supplemental Security Income) received their payment on September 3.

A change in the Social Security calendar that you should know about

If you receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits in addition to receiving Social Security, you should know that the September payment was moved up to August 29th because the first day of the month (the usual payment date) was a Labor Day holiday. However, there will be no change for October: it will arrive on the first day of the month.

Now that that’s clear, let’s talk about the payout amounts. In the case of retirement, the maximum payout depends on the age at which you decide to claim your benefit:

At 62 years old:

Maximum monthly benefit: Approximately $2,831.

Note: Reduced due to early application (up to 30% less than the benefit at FRA).

At full retirement age (FRA, 67 years for those born in 1960 or later):

Maximum monthly benefit: Up to $4,018.

Note: This is the full benefit without any reductions or late payment credits.

At 70 years old:

Maximum monthly benefit: Approximately $5,108.

Note: Increased by delayed withdrawal credits (up to 24% more than FRA)

The average benefit is about $2,002 per month, adjusted for the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is available until December 2025, when the next COLA will take effect.

SSA to eliminate paper check payments: It’s now

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of something important: starting September 30, the SSA will be eliminating paper checks in an effort to modernize and streamline the system.

This means that all beneficiaries, except in extremely special cases, must transition to digital payment methods. They can choose direct deposit to a bank account or request a Direct Express card.

The SSA has been communicating this transition through mail notifications and its website (ssa.gov). Right there, in your “My Social Security” account, you can begin the process of switching to a digital payment method.

What if your SSA payment didn’t arrive as schedule

First off, don’t panic if your Social Security check is late. It’s a stressful situation, but there are clear steps to take. Start by double-checking your expected payment date from the SSA’s calendar; sometimes a holiday can cause a slight delay.

If it’s genuinely late, your next move should be to contact your local bank or credit union to ensure it hasn’t been deposited and is just pending. If they have no record, it’s time to directly reach out to your local Social Security Administration office.

They can investigate the status of your payment. While you’re at it, consider signing up for direct deposit if you haven’t already, as it’s the most reliable way to receive your benefits and helps prevent these mailing issues altogether. You can also reach out the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).