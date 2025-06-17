SSDI payments are generally scheduled for the third day of the month and the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays. Social Security can only issue one of these monthly payments to those workers who have received approval. To collect these disability benefits, your disability must prevent you from working for over a year, and you must have had a job covered by the SSA.

As a matter of fact, it is necessary to have worked for a minimum number of years to collect SSDI payments. Still, you will need fewer years in most cases because of your medical condition. In general, a worker needs 40 work credits to get retirement benefits at 62. That is about ten years of work and taxes paid. Having a disability in your 30s allows you to get payments with just 2 to 4 years of work.

SSDI payments on the 18th

Some Social Security Disability Insurance recipients collected their first disability benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Therefore, they qualify for one of the Wednesday payments Social Security distributes. To know the exact date your payment will be deposited, you need to check your birthday.

SSDI recipients whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th will collect their monthly payment on June 18, 2025. Beneficiaries whose birth date is after the 20th will get their direct deposit or check on June 25, 2025.

Thus, if you were born from 21-31, your payday will be the last one that the Social Security Administration has scheduled for June on the 25th. But what if you have received Disability Insurance in June?

July payments for SSDI recipients in the U.S.

Those who have been the longest receiving Social Security, since before May 1997, will collect SSDI payments on July 3. The Disability Insurance payment on the 3 will also be for Americans receiving SSI and Disability Insurance at the same time.

Hence, there are two completely different groups of beneficiaries receiving a monthly payment on the very same date. Those who collected SSDI payments on June 11 will receive their July payment on the 9th.

They receive it on the second Wednesday in July because their birthday falls on the first day. So, they were born from the 1st to the 10th. But what about payment amounts?

SSDI payments can be up to $4,018 in 2025. Nevertheless, this is infrequent, and just a minority can qualify for such a large monthly payment in the United States. In fact, the average amount will be more realistic because it is just $1,581 as of May 2025.

These monthly payments can also be for an eligible spouse or child. Thus, Social Security can pay them $440 to spouses and $512 to children on average. Of course, these disability benefits are paid on the worker’s record.