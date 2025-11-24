The U.S. Social Security Administration always makes the official disbursement schedule for 2025 available to its beneficiaries. This schedule establishes the precise dates for the distribution of funds, which are governed by the beneficiary’s day of birth or, in certain cases, by their prior history of receiving benefits.

For November, the last retirement payment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 26. This date is reserved for individuals whose birthdate falls between the 21st and the end of the month.

This demographic group receives their retirement, disability, or survivor’s benefits during the fourth week of the month, a staggered payment method that has remained unchanged since 1997.

Social Security: November payments that have already been made

The payment schedule for November 2025 will be rolled out gradually throughout the month. The first payment will be made on November 3rd to those who began receiving benefits before May 1997. This group includes individuals who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The next payment date is November 12th, for beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of the month. Payments will then be made on November 19th to those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th. The final payment for the month is scheduled for November 26th, as previously established.

Maximum Social Security amounts: next-to-last month with COLA 2025

Social Security benefit amounts, which cover retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, will remain unchanged for November 2025 compared to January of the same year. This stability is due to the fact that the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase is implemented only once at the beginning of the year.

Through December, all amounts include the 2025 COLA, which was set at 2.5%. Starting in January, the 2026 COLA, already set at 2.8%, will be applied.

The retirement benefit for someone retiring at the full retirement age, set at 67 for those reaching that age in 2025, has a maximum cap of $4,018 . For those who choose to postpone retirement and accumulate late payment credits, the amount can be significantly higher.

A beneficiary who withdraws their funds at age 70, having been born in 1955 or earlier and maximizing their contributions, could receive a monthly benefit of up to $5,108.

Reaching these maximum amounts requires that the worker has accumulated a work history of at least 35 years, with income that has reached or exceeded the maximum taxable income threshold in each year. This threshold, for the year 2025, has been set at $176,100 in annual income.

On the other hand, the average amounts received by most beneficiaries, after the application of the 2.5% COLA increase, offer a different perspective on the payment landscape.

Average amounts (usually far from the maximum)

Estimates of monthly averages, calculated after incorporating cost-of-living adjustments, show representative figures for different beneficiary categories.

For individual retirees, the approximate average amount increases from $1,927 to $1,976. For retired couples, the combined average rises from $3,014 to $3,089. Workers receiving disability benefits will receive an average of $1,539, up from $1,503.

For survivors’ benefits, widowed mothers or fathers with dependent children will see an adjusted average payment of $1,867 to $1,911. Finally, elderly widows or widowers will receive an estimated average of $1,840, compared to $1,796 before the adjustment.