Americans with limited resources and whose income is low, can receive SNAP benefit payments from the USDA. This Food and Nutrition Service program can help millions of citizens buy groceries not just for Independence Day, but all year round. In this way, they can fight food insecurity and can buy nutritious food without having to spend their own money.

SNAP is a Federal program that States administer. Even if the Federal Government funds it, States receive applications and make decisions. So, if you have just applied for the Food Stamps program, and you are not sure of the status of your application, you must contact your local office. It is not possible for the USDA to know the status of your case.

SNAP Payment Schedule in July

Only Texas and Florida have remaining SNAP payments in June. They will continue through June 28, 2025. So, it is time to see when the Food Stamps will be deposited onto your EBT card in July (keep in mind that SNAP is called CalFresh in California, and the EBT card in Texas Lone Star card).

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Florida: July 1 to 28

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: July 1 to 9

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

North Dakota: July 1

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Utah: July 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: July 1

Virginia: July 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: July 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

What can SNAP benefits buy for Independence Day?

Whether you are into grilled burgers with all-American fixings or you are keen to eat red, white, and blue berry trifle, here is the list of SNAP-eligible food items for Independence Day or for any other day of the year.

Snack foods

non-alcoholic beverages

bread

cereals

meat

poultry

fish

meat

fruits

vegetables

dairy products

If you bought seeds and plants with SNAP benefits to grow your own food, you may be able to eat your produce on Independence Day. Some States will soon remove some food items like soda or candies, so check eligibility in your State.