The expectation of receiving a federal stimulus check in December 2025 has gained traction in online forums and social media. However, upon fact-checking, these expectations do not align with current legislative or administrative realities.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has not announced, scheduled, or confirmed the distribution of any federal economic stimulus payments for the last month of 2025. Any such initiative would require new legislation from Congress, a process that has not yet begun. The last round of federal payments, tied to pandemic-era recovery credits, was completed between the end of 2024 and January 2025.

Are There Federal Stimulus Checks in December?

The confusion seems to stem largely from policy proposals that have not yet been enacted into law. One such proposal is the concept of a “tariff dividend,” publicly promoted by President Donald Trump, who suggested that revenue generated from import tariffs could fund checks of at least $2,000 per person for low- and moderate-income taxpayers.

However, tax policy experts have expressed skepticism about the proposal’s financial viability. Even members of the administration, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have indicated that such an initiative might materialize as tax cuts rather than direct payments, and have admitted that the operational details have not been widely discussed.

Viral Rumors of “Tariff Dividends”: Truths and Fakes About It

In response to the proliferation of rumors, authorities have issued clear warnings. The IRS emphasizes that it never contacts taxpayers via email, text message, or social media to request personal or financial information. Any official communication begins with a physical letter, which can be verified through the IRS Secure Online Account.

The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources, such as the IRS website, and to be wary of any message promising a cash advance in exchange for a fee or personal data.

The Stimulus Check That Is Still in Effect in Alaska

While the federal landscape remains static, one state program will make tangible distributions in December. This is the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), an annual payment financed by the state’s oil revenues. By 2025, the dividend amount has been set at $1,000 per eligible resident.

This payment represents a significant economic boost, with a total distribution exceeding $685 million and benefiting approximately 90% of the state’s population.

Eligibility for PFD is subject to strict residency requirements. Applicants must have lived in Alaska for the entire 2024 calendar year, with the intention of remaining in the state indefinitely.

There are limited exceptions for absences, such as active military service or out-of-state college studies. In addition, individuals who were incarcerated for a felony during 2024 are not eligible to receive the payment.

The program follows a well-defined batch payment schedule

For applicants whose status was “Eligible-Not Paid” as of December 10, 2025, distribution is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

A final batch is planned for January 15, 2026, corresponding to applications pending as of January 7, 2026. The state strongly recommends direct deposit as the fastest and most secure method for receiving funds.