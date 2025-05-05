Some 64-year-olds are already receiving Social Security payments in the United States. It will depend on your personal situation whether you receive your next retirement payment on June 3 or on May 14, 21, or 28. Bear in mind that if you are on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and retirement, you do not qualify for the payments left in May. Your next payday will be June 3, 2025.

Those retirees on Social Security benefits before May 1997 will also receive their next payment on June 3, 2025. However, they are not 64-year-olds but older. On average, 64-year-olds receive $1,425.42. This is the latest average payment confirmed by SSA as of December 2024. To check eligibility for each payday left in May, see the following information below.

Social Security payments for 64-year-olds in May

Even if this age group applied for benefits during the same year or month, their payday may be completely different. This is because Social Security arranges paydays using birth dates.

For example, the later in the month your birthday is, the later in May you will get your payment. Social Security payments due on May 14 will only be for the first 10 birthdays in the month.

So, you must have been born from the 1st to the 10th. Retirees born from the 11th to the 20th will get their next Social Security payment on May 21st. Thus, the final payday will be issued on May 28 if you were born from 21-31.

All these payments can be for any age, so you do not have to be 64 years old. What is required is to have filed and received benefits after April 30, 1997, and not to be on SSI benefits. Summing up:

payday on May 14: birthday from 1-10

payday on May 21: birthday from 11-20

payday on May 28: birthday from 21-31

Social Security payment amounts

The maximum amount you can receive at the age of 62 is $2,831. This is a lot more than the average payment for 64-year-olds, worth $1,425.42. However, if you get $2,831 at 62, you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years while you worked all those years in jobs covered by SSA.

At Full Retirement Age, retirees can get up to $4,018. Again, they have the same strict requirements as those who get $2,831 at 62, but they must file at FRA. So, it implies working longer.

In 2025, the maximum retirement benefit is for eligible 70-year-olds. They can receive up to $5,108. Delaying filing until you are 70 gives you 24 percent extra per month.

On the contrary, some 64-year-olds may have just worked for 10 years and filed at 62. Thus, they qualify for a really low monthly payment. To boost it, you can supplement it with SNAP and SSI benefits. Both Federal payments can help millions of recipients make ends meet. Just a final reminder, the SSI payment for June arrives on May 30 if you qualify for this benefit.