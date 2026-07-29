Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) are the two main disability programs run by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Their names are similar and both help people who cannot work, but the way you qualify — and how much you receive — is completely different. Knowing which one fits your situation saves time and avoids denials.

How you qualify

SSDI is an insurance program. You earn eligibility by paying Social Security taxes and accumulating work credits — usually about 40 credits, or roughly 10 years of work. SSI is a needs-based program funded by general tax revenue. It does not require any work history; instead, it looks at your income and resources.

The money limits

SSI has strict caps: no more than $2,000 in countable resources for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, plus low income. SSDI has no resource limit at all — your benefit depends on your lifetime earnings, not your bank balance.

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How much each pays in 2026

After the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple. SSDI amounts vary widely by earnings history, and higher-earning workers can receive substantially more than the SSI maximum.

Health coverage

SSI recipients usually qualify for Medicaid immediately in most states. SSDI beneficiaries become eligible for Medicare after a 24-month waiting period. This difference matters a great deal if you need coverage right away.

Payment dates

SSI is paid on the 1st of the month; the next deposit is September 1, 2026. SSDI follows the Wednesday birth-date schedule — August 12, 19 or 26 in 2026 — unless you also receive SSI or started before May 1997, in which case you are paid on the 3rd.

Which should you apply for?

Some people qualify for both. To dig deeper, review the SSI requirements, the SSDI requirements, and the payment calendar.

Figures reflect official SSA data for 2026. Confirm your eligibility at ssa.gov.