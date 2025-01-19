The Social Security Administration (SSA) has made it clear. All SSA offices will be closed on January 20, 2025. However, there are 2 alternatives to sort things out on this date. Therefore, you will be able to carry out many tasks by simply using the online services or the automated phone number available 24/7.

If you are wondering why all the Social Security offices are closed on January 20, here is the reason. January 20 is a Federal Holiday and these special days offices are closed. Besides, the Agency never issues payments on Federal Holidays. Therefore, SSA needs to issue payments that fall on a holiday on the previous business day. However, no payments were due on Jan. 20.

Which Federal Holiday that affects Social Security offices is Jan. 20?

In case you do not know about the January 20 Federal Holiday, Americans celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. As a matter of fact, it is celebrated on the third Monday in January.

What is more, it is also Inauguration Day. For your information, Inauguration Day takes place on January 20, every 4 years following a presidential election. Since there was an election in 2024, there will be an Inauguration day in 2025.

Actually, this will be the last closing date in January 2025. If you need to sort out any issues you can use SSA’s online services like:

Get help and find answers

create or make use of your my Social Security account

apply for some benefits

review your annual Statement

Social Security confirms other closing dates

Before 2025 comes to an end, there will be a total of 10 Federal Holidays. All of them will cause Social Security closures on those days. Hence, it is essential to plan in advance when you would like to visit your local Social Security office.

Monday, February 17: Washington’s Birthday Monday, May 26: Memorial Day Thursday, June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day Friday, July 04: Independence Day Monday, September: 01 Labor Day Monday, October 13: Columbus Day Tuesday, November 11: Veterans Day Thursday, November 27: Thanksgiving Day Thursday, December 25: Christmas Day

Those who prefer it, can simply call Social Security at: 1-800-772-1213. If you are hard of hearing or deaf, call this phone number instead: TTY 1-800-325-0778. Still need an appointment in person? Use SSA’s locator https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp and make an appointment.