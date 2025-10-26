If you’re among the millions receiving Social Security retirement benefits, your payment date for November 2025 hinges mainly on your birthday. For most retirees, the system operates on a straightforward weekly schedule.

If your birthdate falls between the 1st and the 10th of the month, mark your calendar for Wednesday, November 12th. Those born from the 11th to the 20th can expect their deposit on the following Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, if your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st, your payment will arrive on Wednesday, November 26th.

Other Social Security benefits dates in November

However, there are two major exceptions to this birthday rule. If your benefit payments first started before May 1997, you follow a different track. Similarly, if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’re also on this alternate schedule. For everyone in these two groups, payment lands much earlier in the month, on Monday, November 3rd.

It’s also smart to understand how the delivery method affects your access to funds. The vast majority of payments—about 99%—are made via direct deposit. These electronic transfers typically show up in bank accounts on the very same day as the scheduled payment date.

The SSA also builds in a buffer for weekends and holidays. When a payment date falls on a non-business day, they move the deposit to the previous Friday. We see this with the November SSI payment, which is scheduled for Friday, October 31st because November 1st is a Saturday.

A Look at the 2026 COLA Increase and What It Means for You

Come January 2026, monthly checks from Social Security will see a noticeable boost. The Social Security Administration officially announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) back on October 24, 2025. This annual tweak is based on inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. This change impacts nearly all beneficiaries, from retirees to those on disability, totaling about 71 million people.

So, what does this percentage look like in real dollars? For an individual retiree, the average monthly payment is climbing from $2,015 to $2,071. That’s an extra $56 each month, adding up to roughly $672 for the full year. The increase is more significant for retired couples where both partners receive benefits. Their average combined payment is rising from $3,013 to $3,097, giving them about $84 more per month to cover expenses.

This adjustment isn’t just for retirees. Workers who receive disability benefits will see their average payment go from $1,539 to $1,582, a monthly increase of $43. And for those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the numbers are also moving up. An individual on SSI will see their payment increase from $967 to $994. An SSI couple will see their base amount rise from $1,450 to $1,491.

Benefit Limits and Earnings rules for 2026

The COLA also pushes up the maximum possible benefit someone can receive. For a worker who retires at their full retirement age, the top monthly payment is increasing from $4,018 to $4,152. There’s also a major shift happening with the income subject to Social Security tax. The earnings cap is jumping from $176,100 to $184,500 per year.

For beneficiaries who took early retirement but are still working, it’s crucial to know the new earnings test limits. If you’re under your full retirement age for the entire year, the annual limit is rising from $23,400 to $24,480. If you earn more than that, the SSA will deduct $1 from your benefits for every $2 you earn over the limit.

The rules are a bit more lenient in the year you reach your full retirement age. From that January until the month before your birthday, the earnings limit makes a bigger jump to $65,520 for 2026. During that period, the SSA deducts $1 for every $3 you earn over the threshold. The best part? Once you hit your full retirement month, the earnings test disappears completely. You can earn any amount without having your Social Security benefits reduced.