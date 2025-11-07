The Social Security Administration (SSA) handles payments for over 70 million beneficiaries each month, and for retirees, the schedule follows a straightforward pattern based on birthdates. This November, the first key payment date lands on Wednesday, November 12.

That day covers retirees whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month. The SSA divides beneficiaries into three groups to spread out the workload and ensure timely deposits. For this group, which includes about one-third of all retirement benefit recipients, the payment arrives electronically on the second Wednesday of the month.

November Social Security payments

These payments refer to individual earnings histories, but they all incorporate the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that took effect in January 2025. The exact amount depends on factors like years worked and average indexed monthly earnings (AIME).

Retirees who started receiving benefits before May 1997 or those getting both Social Security retirement and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follow a different timeline, typically the third of the month. But for most under the modern system, the birthdate rule applies without exception. Deposits hit bank accounts by 9 a.m. local time, or checks go out by mail for those without direct deposit.

More payments to expect further in November

Moving forward in November, the SSA sticks to its weekly rhythm. On Wednesday, November 19 – the third Wednesday – payments go to retirees born between the 11th and 20th of the month. This group makes up another third of recipients.

Then, on Wednesday, November 26 – the fourth and final Wednesday – the schedule wraps up with benefits for those born from the 21st to the 31st. The first Wednesday of the month, November 5, doesn’t trigger any retirement payments under this setup.

Retirees can check their status through the SSA’s online portal or by calling 1-800-772-1213. Setting up direct deposit remains the smartest move; the SSA reports it cuts processing time and reduces lost checks.

Maximum Social Security amounts valid in November

Now, let’s get to the numbers behind these checks. Benefit amounts hinge on when you claim retirement, your full retirement age (FRA), and your work record.

The FRA has crept up over time: it’s 66 years and 10 months for those born in 1959, and a full 67 years for anyone born in 1960 or later. Claim early, and you take a hit; wait longer, and you boost the payout. The SSA calculates these based on the highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation.

For a worker who maxed out contributions from age 22 through retirement in January 2025, here’s what the initial monthly benefit looks like before any later COLAs:

At age 62: $2,831. That’s a 30% reduction from the FRA amount due to early claiming.

At age 65: $3,374.

At age 66: $3,795.

At FRA (67 for post-1960 births): $4,043. This is the baseline, no reductions or credits applied.

At age 70: $5,108. Delayed credits add 8% per year past FRA, up to age 70.

The average payments are far from the maximum

Reality bites harder for the average recipient. In January 2025, the typical retired worker pulled in $1,976 per month. By August, that ticked up to $2,008, thanks to a mix of new claimants and minor tweaks. Disabled workers average $1,539, while widow(er)s get around $1,536.

These medians highlight the gap: urban dwellers in high-cost areas like New York or Los Angeles stretch every dollar, often dipping into savings or part-time gigs. The SSA’s trustees note that benefits replace about 40% of pre-retirement income for middle earners, far short of the 70-80% experts recommend for comfort. Tools like the SSA’s Quick Calculator can project your own figure based on current pay stubs.

The confirmed 2026 COLA increase

Looking ahead to 2026, the COLA brings some relief. On October 24, 2025, the SSA pegged it at 2.8%, up from 2.5% this year. That’s based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from July through September. The adjustment hits all checks automatically starting January 2026, affecting nearly 71 million people – retirees, disabled folks, and dependents alike.

For the average retired worker at $2,008 monthly in late 2025, that adds $56, pushing it to $2,064. Max benefits scale accordingly: the FRA payout jumps from $4,043 to $4,156; age-70 claimants see $5,108 become $5,251.

The SSA mails personalized notices in December, but you can preview yours via a My Social Security account as early as mid-November. This bump helps offset rising costs – think groceries up 1.2% year-over-year or Medicare Part B premiums climbing to $185.70 monthly.