Are you still waiting for the last Social Security payment in January in the United States? It may be possible since many retirees qualify for the January 22 payday. All payments are on time and there will be no delays, so this is great news. What is more, even the February SSI payment will be delivered 24 ahead of schedule on January 31, 2025.

To receive the January 22 payment you must comply with Social Security’s rules. In the first place, you must have filed for retirement benefits, or SSDI too. Secondly, you must not be an SSI (Supplemental Security Income) recipient. In the third place, you must have been born on specific days, or else you will not be entitled to this payment.

Are you a Social Security recipient born from 21-31?

If you were born on these days and you have not received your Social Security payment yet, January 22 will be your payday. Remember that the Administration always issues payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of the month.

So, this will be the payment on the last possible Wednesday. Those who receive their January payment on the third will collect a new payment on February 3, 2025.

Did you receive Social Security on January 8 or January 15? In those cases, your February payments will be delivered on February 12 or February 19 respectively. Payments could come in the form of paper checks if you have not requested direct deposits yet.

Social Security payment amounts on Jan. 22

Not all workers receive the same amount of money in the United States. However, the Agency has announced average payments of about $1,976 after the COLA increase.

These average payments are 2.5% higher than in December 2024. Thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment all retirees will receive extra money from the Agency to make up for the loss of buying power.

If you were a high earner as a worker for 35 years, you could receive the largest benefits payments in the United States in 2025: