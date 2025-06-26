Single SNAP recipients or individuals can collect up to $292 in June 2025. However, there are just a couple of paydays ahead this month. In fact, only the States of Florida and Texas will pay Food Stamps through June 28, 2025. To receive money on your EBT card in Florida, your case number’s 9th and 8th digits must be 89-92 to get money on June 26.

If your case number’s 9th and 8th digits are 93-95, your SNAP benefits will be delivered on June 27, 2025. Only those whose case number’s 9th and 8th digits are 96-99 will collect their food assistance on June 28, 2025. The amount of money you get from the USDA will depend on your financial situation, and each recipient may qualify for a completely different amount. The average payment for an individual is $199, according to the CBPP.

SNAP schedule in Texas and eligibility

Texas divides SNAP payments into two separate groups. In the first place, you collect the first Food Stamps of the month if your household certified before June 1, 2020. These paydays will be from the first day of the month through the 15th.

Texas uses the Eligibility Determination Group number to arrange paydays every month.

EDG numbers ending in: 35-38: payment on June 26 39-41: payment on June 27 42-45: payment on June 28 46-49: payment on June 27 50-53: payment on June 28 89-92 = benefits available on the 26th 93-95 = benefits available on the 27th 96-99 = benefits available on the 28th



SNAP payments coming in July

All Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who qualified for the June payments can see when their paydays will take place in July. All the maximum SNAP amounts will remain the same for the month of July, August and September.

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Florida: July 1 to 28

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: July 1 to 9

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

North Dakota: July 1

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Utah: July 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: July 1

Virginia: July 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: July 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

If you are eligible for one of these SNAP payments, you will receive up to $292 (1 household member) and up to $1,756 if your household size is eight. Any additional person can also boost this maximum amount.