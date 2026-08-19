Social Security payments in September 2026 arrive on Wednesday, September 9 for beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th, on Wednesday, September 16 for those born between the 11th and the 20th, and on Wednesday, September 23 for birth dates from the 21st to the 31st, following the calendar rules published by the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSI recipients are paid on Tuesday, September 1, and the group still on the old schedule receives its payment on Thursday, September 3.

September is a clean month with no weekend or holiday adjustments. October and November are not, and the difference is worth knowing now rather than in six weeks.

The September calendar in full

Tuesday, September 1: SSI payment.

SSI payment. Thursday, September 3: beneficiaries who started before May 1997, and anyone receiving Social Security and SSI together.

beneficiaries who started before May 1997, and anyone receiving Social Security and SSI together. Wednesday, September 9: birth dates 1st-10th.

birth dates 1st-10th. Wednesday, September 16: birth dates 11th-20th.

birth dates 11th-20th. Wednesday, September 23: birth dates 21st-31st.

Why October and November break the pattern

The SSA advances any payment that falls on a weekend or federal holiday to the previous business day. That produces three shifts before the end of the year.

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October 3 is a Saturday, so the 3rd-of-month payment moves to Friday, October 2. November 1 is a Sunday, so the November SSI payment arrives on Friday, October 30, leaving November without one. And the second Wednesday of November is November 11, Veterans Day, which moves that group to Tuesday, November 10. The full calendar through December ends with a double SSI payment, on December 1 and December 31.

How much arrives

The figures reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment applied in January. In its July 2026 snapshot the SSA put the average retired-worker benefit at $2,085.98 and the average disabled-worker benefit at $1,635.27. Average SSI stood at $736.54, against a federal maximum of $994 for an individual.

Those are gross figures. For most retirees the $202.90 Medicare Part B premium comes out before the deposit reaches the account.

If a payment does not arrive

The SSA asks beneficiaries to allow three business days after the scheduled date before reporting a missing payment, because delays are usually on the bank’s side. Direct deposit remains the fastest route, and paper checks add several days.

A payment that is genuinely missing, rather than late, is often the first sign of something else: a change of address that never reached the agency, a bank account that closed, or an overpayment recovery that started without the notice being opened.