A continuing disability review is the process the Social Security Administration (SSA) uses to confirm that someone receiving SSDI or SSI is still disabled, and it can end a benefit that has been paid for years. The frequency is set when the case is approved: roughly every six to 18 months when medical improvement is expected, about every three years when it is considered possible, and every five to seven years when it is not expected at all.

Most cases survive the review. The ones that do not usually fail for a reason that has nothing to do with health: a form that was never returned.

The two forms, and why one is much shorter

Reviews arrive as one of two questionnaires. The short form asks for basic updates on treatment and work. The long form asks for a detailed account of medical care, hospitalizations, medication, daily activities and any attempt to work.

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Which one is sent depends on the profile of the case. Receiving the long form is not by itself a signal that the SSA intends to stop the benefit, though it does mean the file is being examined in depth.

The standard is medical improvement, not a new application

This is the protection most beneficiaries do not know they have. To stop a benefit at review, the SSA generally has to show that the medical condition has improved since the last favourable decision, and that the improvement allows substantial work.

The question is not whether the case would be approved today under current standards. It is whether something has changed. A beneficiary whose condition is identical to the day of approval should, as a rule, continue.

Work is reviewed separately

Earnings can trigger a work review at any time, independently of the medical calendar. For SSDI the reference is Substantial Gainful Activity, $1,690 a month in 2026, applied once the nine-month trial work period has been used.

Reporting earnings as they happen is what keeps a work review from becoming an overpayment. The SSA eventually sees the wage data regardless.

The 10 days that matter most

If a review ends with a decision to stop payments, the notice carries appeal rights and two different clocks. A beneficiary generally has 60 days to appeal, but requesting continuation of benefits within 10 days keeps the money arriving while the appeal is decided.

The trade-off is real: if the appeal ultimately fails, the payments made during it can become a debt, recovered by withholding up to 50% of a future benefit. Continuing is not automatically the right choice, but it is a choice, and it expires in 10 days.

The age-18 redetermination

Children receiving SSI face a separate process. At 18, the case is redetermined against the adult disability standard rather than the childhood one, and the medical improvement protection does not apply in the same way.

A substantial share of these cases end at that point, which is why the transition is one of the most consequential dates in the program for a young recipient. Keeping an address current with the SSA is, unglamorously, the single most effective thing anyone under review can do.