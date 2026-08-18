The SSI state supplement adds about $239.94 a month in California, taking the combined payment for an individual to roughly $1,233.94, while seven jurisdictions add nothing at all. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the states with no supplementary payment are Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and the Northern Mariana Islands. A recipient there lives on the federal standard alone: $994 a month for an individual and $1,491 for a couple in 2026.

Two people with identical medical files, identical income and identical savings can therefore receive amounts that differ by hundreds of dollars, decided by nothing except a state line.

Why the supplement exists

When SSI replaced the old state-run assistance programs in 1974, states were allowed to top up the new federal payment so that existing recipients would not lose money. Most did, and the supplements have followed very different paths since.

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Some are administered by the SSA and arrive in the same deposit as the federal payment. Others are paid separately by the state, which is why some recipients receive two payments and assume one of them is a mistake.

What the supplement depends on

The amount is rarely a flat figure. States commonly vary it by:

Living arrangement: living alone, living in someone else’s household, or living in a licensed care facility.

living alone, living in someone else’s household, or living in a licensed care facility. Category: aged, blind or disabled, with blind recipients often receiving more.

aged, blind or disabled, with blind recipients often receiving more. Other income: the supplement is generally reduced as countable income rises.

the supplement is generally reduced as countable income rises. Marital status: individual or couple rates, with the couple figure well below double.

California, the high end

California pays one of the largest supplements in the country and still leaves recipients below the federal poverty line: the combined $1,233.94 for an individual works out at roughly 92.7% of it.

That is the honest measure of the program. The supplement narrows the gap; it does not close it. And California is also the state with the most Social Security beneficiaries overall, at 6,813,640 in December 2025.

Moving changes the payment

For a retired worker, relocating does not change the benefit. For an SSI recipient it does, immediately and in both directions. A move from a supplement state to one of the seven that pay nothing cuts the monthly income on arrival.

The move also has to be reported. An unreported change of address or living arrangement is one of the more common routes to an overpayment notice, recovered by withholding 10% of the SSI payment.

The number that has not moved

Whatever the state adds, the eligibility test is federal and unchanged: countable resources above $2,000 for an individual or $3,000 for a couple end the payment for that month. A generous supplement does not raise the savings ceiling, which has stood still since 1989.

The 2.8% COLA applied in January 2026 raised the federal standard. State supplements move on their own legislative calendars, and several have gone years without an increase.