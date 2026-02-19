The February 2026 Social Security Administration (SSA) payments are rolling out on the SSA’s usual birth-date-based schedule, and this year’s checks reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that kicked in back in January. Retirees, disability recipients, and survivors will all notice a modest bump in what they’re receiving compared to last year.

For most beneficiaries — those outside of SSI or the pre-May 1997 payment group — deposits are spread across three Wednesdays in February. The birth date you were born on determines which Wednesday your money lands.

The Last Wave of February Social Security Payments

If your birthday falls anywhere between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your February payment hits on Wednesday, February 25th. That goes for retired workers, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors, as long as they fall under the standard schedule.

SSI recipients are a different story — they already got their February payment on January 30th, because February 1st lands on a weekend this year.

This is the complete breakdown of all February 2026 Social Security payment dates:

SSI (Supplemental Security Income): January 30, 2026 — February SSI payment (moved up because February 1 falls on a weekend)

Social Security payments for those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 (or receive both Social Security & SSI): February 3, 2026 — Payment date for this group

Social Security payments based on birth date (for those who began receiving benefits after May 1997): February 11, 2026 — Birthdays falling on the 1st–10th of any month February 19, 2026 — Birthdays falling on the 11th–20th of any month February 25, 2026 — Birthdays falling on the 21st–31st of any month



How Much Can You Actually Get in 2026 From Social Security?

Your maximum benefit depends heavily on when you decide to start collecting. The SSA bases these caps on your earnings history — specifically, whether you contributed at the maximum taxable income level for at least 35 years. Not many people hit those ceilings, but here’s where they stand:

Claim at 62, and the most you’ll see is $2,969 a month.

a month. Wait until 67 — full retirement age for most people in 2026 — and that ceiling jumps to $4,152 .

. Hold out until 70, and the maximum climbs to $5,181, thanks to the delayed retirement credits you accumulate along the way.

Why Your Filing Age Matters More Than Most People Realize

For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67. People born before that have slightly earlier thresholds, sliding down to 66 depending on their birth year, but the principle is the same across the board.

Filing at 67 means you collect your full calculated benefit — 100% of what your earnings history entitles you to. Walk away from work at 62, though, and you’re looking at roughly a 30% reduction that stays with you permanently.

On the flip side, every year you hold off past 67 adds around 8% to your monthly check, so waiting until 70 works out to about 24% more than you’d get at full retirement age. For people in good health with other income to lean on, that math is often worth sitting with.