Social Security payment schedule brings two more payments in January 2025. Disability benefit recipients who qualify can receive only one of the last 2 checks or direct deposits to be issued before February comes.

It will depend on whether you are an SSI or SSDI recipient, and the Disability Insurance payment date you qualify for. For example, Social Security Disability Insurance recipients will only receive the January 22 payment if they did not qualify for the previous ones and were born after the 20th.

How much will SSDI recipients get from Social Security on the 22nd?

This Social Security Disability Insurance payment can give recipients checks of up to $4,018. However, this is just an unlikely possibility. To get so much money from the Agency you must have paid a great deal of taxes for more than 3 decades.

Eligibility for an SSDI payment worth $4,018:

had jobs covered by SSA

work for 35 years

earn the contribution and benefit base for all those years ($176,100 in 2025)

file at the required age by SSA

remain eligible

not break SSA rules

On average, an SSDI payment can be about $1,580. This is the new average amount for Disability Insurance after the 2.5% COLA increase. It used to be $1,542 in December 2024.

SSI, the last disability benefit in January Social Security confirmed

SSI is the Supplemental Security Income program for low income Americans and will be due on January 31. A Federally funded benefit for people with a disability, people who are blind, or are at least 65 years old. This benefit is usually sent on the first day of the month.

However, if it falls on a Federal Holiday or on the weekend, it will be delivered on the previous business day. That can cause SSI payments to be issued in advance and in the previous month.

Social Security stated that SSI payments can be up to $967 after the COLA increase. If you are an eligible married couple, this payment can be up to $1,450. On average, SSI recipients can get about $715.