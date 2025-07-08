The main requirements to collect a Social Security payment on July 9 are four. To have filed for benefits after April 30, 1997, to have received approval, not to be on Supplemental Security Income benefits, and to have been born from the 1st to the 10th. By now, you must be wondering if it matters whether you were born in a specific year or month.

However, it is only important on the day you were born, as long as you meet the other conditions set by the Administration. Millions of Americans will collect a payment, but it will not just be for retirees. In fact, it could also be your payday if you are a survivor benefit recipient or a Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiary in the U.S.

Millions of Social Security payments for seniors 62+

The paydays for retirees are divided into 4 per month. The first one was issued on July 3, 2025, and the rest on July 9, 16 and 23. The payment on the 9th will be the first round of Wednesday payments.

Social Security direct deposits usually arrive on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of the month. Nevertheless, there could be some changes from time to time when it falls on a Federal holiday.

Paper checks may still be received by some seniors who have not updated their payment methods yet. Anyway, they are not as fast or as secure as direct deposits. What is more, paper checks will no longer be sent, and you will need to request a direct deposit instead.

The maximum payment amount for retirees on July 9 will be up to $5,108, said Social Security. On average, retirees of all ages get about $2,002 as of May 2025. Bear in mind that the amount you receive depends on your work history, and you may get a lot less than the average amount.

SSDI payments confirmed by Social Security on the 9th

If you are not able to work because of a medical condition and you have paid enough payroll taxes to the Social Security Administration, you may have applied for SSDI benefits.

The requirements to collect SSDI on July 9th are the same as for retirement benefits:

not be receiving SSI simultaneously

to have started receiving SSDI after April 30, 1997, so you did not collect payments before May 1997

to have your birth date from 1-10

not to break SSA rules and to remain eligible

Of course, having a disability is a must when you collect Social Security Disability Insurance. Any health improvements must be reported to avoid overpayments.

But how much do SSDI recipients get on average? In fact, they can collect about $1,581. If you earned the taxable maximum for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA you could collect a disability payment of $4,018 on July 9, 2025.