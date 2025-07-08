The new SSDI payment in July arrives on the 9th. This will be the day when those Social Security Disability Insurance recipients born from the first to the tenth will collect their monthly benefits. As a matter of fact, it will only be your payday if you collected benefits after April 30, 1997, and you are not collecting SSI (Supplemental Security Income) simultaneously.

Those who get SSI benefits because they have limited income and resources receive their next SSI benefit and new Social Security payment on August 1, 2024. Both direct deposits will be distributed on the very same day because the payment on the third will need to be sent in advance because the 3rd is a Sunday. Thus, SSA needs to pay on the previous business day, which is a Friday.

Why did you not receive the SSDI payment on July 9, 2025?

If you qualify for the payment on July 9, 2025, but you did not collect it, it is possible that your bank or financial institution did not have enough time to process all the direct deposits on time.

Therefore, it is best to wait for up to three mailing days to see if your new monthly disability payment arrives. If you always receive it on time and you think it is not normal, contact your bank or financial institution first.

After having waited for 3 mailing days and if your bank did not receive the SSDI payment, you can call the Social Security Administration. Of course, some recipients may have lost their eligibility because they went back to work and had earnings over the Substantial Gainful Activity level.

Other SSDI recipients may simply not be eligible for the payment on the 9th. Instead, they could collect their monthly payment on July 16 (if they were born from the 11th to the 20th) or on July 23 (if they were born from the 21st to the 31st).

Will you collect $1,581 from the SSDI program on July 9th?

According to the Social Security Administration, the average SSDI payment is $1,581 as of May 2025. Therefore, it is just one possibility because each recipient collects a made-to-measure payment amount.

This payment amount is based on different factors. For example, it depends on the number of years you were able to work. Remember that SSDI is a payment for workers whose disability prevents them from working for over a year, and if they paid enough payroll taxes to the SSA as they were working.

Other factors that could shape your payment amount are the age you file for Social Security Disability Insurance, the wages you had, and whether you only had jobs covered by the SSA, or you also had jobs that paid no taxes to the Administration as you worked.