The countdown has begun! In just four days, the initial wave of June’s Social Security payments will commence, delivering up to $5,108 for the highest-income earners who retire at age 70. If you’re anticipating this payout, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Social Security payments.

Typically, Social Security payments start rolling out on the second Wednesday of each month. Subsequent disbursements follow in the weeks thereafter, depending on your birth date. The timing of your payment is directly linked to the day of the month you were born.

Is Your Check Late? These Are the Official Payment Dates for 2025

Understanding these elements can help you make informed decisions to optimize your Social Security payments.

If you were born on or before the 10th, expect your payment on June 11 .

. For those born between the 11th and 20th, your check will arrive on June 18 .

. If your birthday falls on or after the 21st, look for your benefits on June 25.

Your Social Security benefits can be influenced by several factors:

Retirement Age: The age at which you choose to retire can significantly impact the amount you receive. Contributions: The more you have paid into Social Security over the years, the higher your benefits. Duration of Payments: Consistent contributions over a long period can enhance your benefit amount.

Your monthly payments largely depend on the age at which you choose to retire. If you decide to retire at the youngest eligible age of 62, you can receive up to $2,831 per month. However, if you delay retirement until you are 70, your monthly benefits can increase significantly, reaching up to $5,108, according to the Social Security Administration.

Estimating Your Social Security Benefits

For a more personalized estimate of your potential monthly benefits, beneficiaries can use the Social Security Administration’s calculator. This tool provides insight into what you can expect based on your specific situation.

How is Social Security Financed?

Social Security is primarily funded through a payroll tax, which is shared by both employers and employees. This system ensures a steady flow of funds to support beneficiaries.

There are concerns about the future of Social Security payments. Analysts warn that unless Congress intervenes, the Social Security Administration may be unable to provide full payments to recipients as early as 2034. This is due to the increasing number of retirees and a diminishing workforce contributing to the system.

When Are You Eligible?

In terms of eligibility, citizens can start receiving Social Security payments once they reach the age of 62 years. It’s important to plan accordingly to maximize your benefits effectively.

Sources:

1.- https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/colafacts2025.pdf

2.- https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10031-2025.pdf