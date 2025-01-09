The next possible payment for 62-year-olds will be delivered on January 15. The Social Security Administration will send the money to those retirees who have filed after April 30, 1997, are not on Supplemental Security Income, and whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th.

Not all retirees who qualify for the Social Security payment on January 15 will get $2,831. It will depend on their background. Some workers may get a lower payment, but those older than 62 may get even higher checks or direct deposits.

62-year-olds who could get $2,831 on Jan. 15 from Social Security

If you are 62 years old and you have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, you may qualify for the largest payment at this age in 2025. This huge payment is higher than in 2024 due to the cost-of-living adjustment.

Working for 35 years will not be enough since you must have had jobs covered by Social Security. That means those citizens who work but did not pay payroll taxes to SSA will not get these retirement benefits. Summing up:

born from 11-20

filed at 62

worked for 35 years

earned the taxable maximum for 35 years

had jobs covered by SSA

What will be the average Social Security payment on January 15, 2025?

On average, the retirement benefit payment for all workers will be $1,976, up from $1,927 in December 2024. Do not worry if you are on retirement benefits and you have not collected your January payment yet.

Retirees aged 62 or older who do not qualify for Social Security on January 15 may get their check or direct deposit on January 22. Actually, this will be the last payday for retirees in January in the United States.

If you are a Supplemental Security Income beneficiary, your monthly payment for February will also be issued in January. As a matter of fact, January 31 will be the last payday this month. If you have not applied for retirement benefits yet, you can do so at SSA’s official website.