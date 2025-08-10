The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has already begun distributing some benefits for the month of August, but since we’re just getting started, a large portion of payments are still pending for most beneficiaries, especially those receiving retirement benefits.

The SSA typically issues about five rounds of payments per month, depending on the type of benefit. On the first day, money is distributed to those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and on the third day of the month, benefits are distributed to those who received Social Security benefits before May 1997 or who claim both retirement and SSI.

Social Security payments for August continue: new rounds next week

Did you see how we talked about those who claimed Social Security before May 1997? Well, for those who claimed after that date, the calendar works differently, with the primary beneficiary’s date of birth coming into play. Payments in this category are made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. In August, this is the schedule for these groups, and the date assigned is based on their birthday:

Second Wednesday (August 13, 2025): Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Third Wednesday (August 20, 2025): Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Fourth Wednesday (August 27, 2025): Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Retirement benefit amounts in 2025 by age

Social Security amounts vary depending on retirement age, earnings history, and the year in which benefits are claimed. Below are the estimated average and maximum amounts for 2025.

The maximum benefits are almost like a “club” for people who have earned the maximum contribution limit (wage base limit, $176,100 in 2025) for at least 35 years and who claim benefits at the indicated ages.

Let’s first look at the maximum benefits that a worker nearing retirement, given optimal conditions, can expect to receive:

Retirement at age 62: $2,831 per month (~30% reduction for early retirement before Full Retirement Age (FRA).

Retirement between ages 65 and 67 (FRA range for most): Up to $4,018, depending on the case.

Retirement at age 70: This is the age at which work credits cease to accumulate, and the amount caps out at $5,108.

How to qualify for the maximum benefit of $5,108?

To access this “golden pot,” you must have earned high salaries at the taxable cap for at least 35 years. In 2025, the taxable cap is $176,100 per year. As you saw earlier, you should wait until age 70 to maximize the benefit as much as possible.

The vast majority of Social Security beneficiaries fall short of the maximum, and instead fall near the FRA average, which is about $1,976 per month after the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). For reference, the average pension for that same year reached nearly $2,002.39, which was the highest peak so far this year.