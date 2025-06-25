Social Security can pay retirement and disability benefits to eligible workers. Some low-income Americans are not receiving a monthly payment they could collect from the Federal Government. It is the Supplemental Security Income, and most people who know it simply call it SSI. Although it is essential to have limited income and resources to collect it, it is not the only condition.

In fact, you must also be in one of the following situations. For example, you must be at least 65 years old, so not all seniors with limited income and resources may receive it if they are under 64. Some of them may qualify because they have a disability, which is another way to receive. So you could be 60 years old, and not get it because of your age, but because of your disability. People who are blind and who cannot make ends meet may also qualify for the SSI program in the U.S.

Social Security and SSI are compatible

While you are receiving Social Security, retirement, survivors, or Disability Insurance, you can be collecting Supplemental Security Income from the Federal Government.

Actually, it can provide eligible recipients with a monthly payment as long as they remain eligible. Of course, these SSI benefits can be lost when your financial situation improves.

On average, retirees get $2,002 from Social Security. However, this is a large payment amount, and many seniors and people with disability receive a much lower direct deposit or check.

While Social Security can be paid on 4 different paydays, Supplemental Security Income benefits are delivered on the first day of the month. If you cannot collect it on the first day because it is a Federal holiday or the weekend, SSA will ensure it is delivered on the previous business day to avoid delays.

Social Security informs citizens of the SSI amounts

In 2025, a Supplemental Security Income payment for an individual can be up to $967. However, if you have other earnings or resources, this amount may be reduced.

That is why it is also important to check the average SSI payments unveiled by the Social Security Administration in May. The average SSI payment for all recipients is $718.

People who are on Supplemental Security and are aged 65 or older receive $593 on average. The group of recipients aged 18-64 collects about $764 on average. The group of under-18 receives the largest average amount, about $847.

Believe it or not, many Americans who are facing financial difficulties qualify for this Federal payment. The thing is, they do not know they qualify for this program. That is why it is so important to spread the word and even help them file, because it can be done online. Applications are accepted all year round, so you can do it now.