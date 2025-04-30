Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made an important announcement that could affect some SNAP applicants or even recipients. USDA ensures that illegal aliens do not collect Federal benefit payments in the U.S. As of April 24, 2025, Brooke L. Rollins, who is U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and John Walk, Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Service,s gave guidance to all State agencies.

As a matter of fact, they told them to improve immigration and identity verification practices. In this way, only eligible recipients will be able to collect SNAP and other Federal benefits. So, this enhancement will need to be done when determining eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the former Food Stamps.

Why is this measure being taken when people apply for SNAP?

For your information, this guidance is just one of the many measures or steps towards fulfilling President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14218. Not only have been USDA and SNAP benefit determination processes been affected, but also other Federal benefits.

Therefore, other Federal agencies will also have to improve the current eligibility verification system. Of course, this must be done to the maximum extent that is possible.

In this way, these Agencies will ensure that all ineligible aliens do not get taxpayer-funded benefits like SNAP. This is just a reminder that President Donald Trump has made it clear that U.S. taxpayers will not subsidize illegal aliens anymore.

Money spent on improper SNAP benefits

In case you did not know, a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report claims that a whopping $10.5 billion was spent on improper SNAP payments in Fiscal Year 2023.

That is why Secretary Rollins directed USDA-FNS to review the administration of SNAP benefit payments in order to make all the necessary changes to align with Executive Order 14128 back on February 25, 2025.

Actually, that staggering amount of money was spent in FY 2023 alone. So, the figure would be much higher if other fiscal years were taken into account. Those $10.5 billion represent almost 12% of the total amount of money spent on SNAP in FY 2023.

This is the result of inadequate verification of an applicant’s identity and citizenship by states claims USDA. As a result, it has contributed to improper payments of SNAP funds.

The recent guidance that has been issued will require States to get more reliable documents in order to prove the SNAP applicant’s identity. Taking additional measures to avoid fraud using Social Security Numbers will also be necessary.

If you have a limited budget and you are facing food insecurity, check that you meet all the citizenship, income, and resources requirements before you apply for Food Stamps. Also, you will have to meet general and specific work requirements unless you are excused.