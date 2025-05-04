Recently, California confirmed the delivery of SUN Bucks or Summer EBT in the summer of 2025. Not only can some SNAP recipients get it, but also other recipients of benefits like FITAP, KCSP, or Medicaid. It was Governor Gavin Newsom the one in charge of announcing this important comeback of the Summer EBT benefit in California.

Louisiana and Utah have also confirmed that there will be SUN Bucks in the upcoming summer. No doubt, this will be a relief for many SNAP households who rely on school meals to provide healthy and balanced meals to their children. Since schools will not be open in summer, many of them would be in difficulties if they have to pay for these meals, which are not offered because of the summer holidays.

SUN Bucks in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has encouraged households on SUN Bucks to check that their address is the right one. So, it is time for eligible recipients to verify their addresses.

What is more, DCFS also reminds beneficiaries that they should replace lost cards immediately. For your information, the Summer EBT program provides eligible recipients with a one-time $120 payment.

This $120 payment will be for SUN Bucks recipients to buy groceries. Only children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals qualify. Generally, there is no need to apply. In fact, most recipients qualify automatically, confirmed Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary for Family Support at DCFS.

Still, it is important to know that 1,500 kids had to submit an application to receive SUN Bucks. So, it will be essential for some families to apply before the deadline is over. Replacement of Summer EBT cards in Louisiana can be done by phone. Call DCFS at 1-888-997-1117. More details about eligibility at: https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/news/SB25

SUN Bucks in Utah

Utah Summer EBT will help eligible families buy groceries over the summer. So, when schools are closed, school-age children who qualify will receive $120. Bear in mind that your child could be eligible if you are on SNAP, TANF, or even Medicaid.

All you have to check is that your child receives free school meals (or reduced-price meals). If you get one of these benefits and your child also qualify for one of these two school meal options, they will automatically receive this $120 payment.

Do not worry because you can either get Summer EBT on your SNAP card or on a separate Electronic Benefit Transfer card. Keep in mind that if you have not given your data to the “Department of Workforce Services and Utah State Board of Education to issue Summer EBT benefits on your free or reduced meal application, then you must apply for SUN Bucks.” To apply in Utah if you do not qualify for automatic payments visit: https://jobs.utah.gov/customereducation/services/sebt/index.html