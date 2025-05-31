SUN Bucks are not available in all 50 States. However, if you live in California, you could receive Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer if you qualify. Although most recipients qualify for this benefit and they will be enrolled automatically, others may need to apply before the deadline is over. Since many children receive school meals, and schools will be closed in summer, Summer EBT will be of great help.

SUN Bucks is similar to SNAP or CalFresh because it helps families buy groceries and save money. In this way, the Federal Government helps citizens fight food insecurity when they are going through a rough patch. Remember that most children are eligible for SUN Bucks if they qualify based on household size and income for reduced-price or free meals. Getting CalFresh, CalWORKS, or Medi-Cal. These include homeschooled children 6-18 years old.

When will I get my SUN Bucks payment in California?

As a matter of fact, SUN Bucks Payments will start arriving in June. Therefore, card mailing will continue until they are complete. What is more, do not worry because cards may arrive at your mailing address at different times for each eligible child.

Bear in mind that there are almost 5 million eligible children, so California will send EBT cards in two stages. Stage one will be for automatically enrolled kids begin receiving SUN Buck cards in June and through July.

Actually, EBT cards will be mailed in alphabetical order by the child’s last name (A-Z). Here’s the estimated card delivery by last name and month during stage 1 for automatically enrolled kids. Month and last name starting letter:

Early June: A – C

Mid-June: D – F

Late June: G – L

Early July: M – P

Mid-July: R – S

Late July: T – Z

When will SUN Bucks be distributed in stage 2?

Enrolled children will start getting SUN Bucks payments in August until all the mailing is done. Bear in mind that you will not receive your EBT card until August if you were not automatically enrolled in Stage 1.

Some people who were determined eligible after the start of Stage 1 will also start receiving their money in August. For example, if you start getting school meals for free, become eligible for Universal Benefits Applications, or start receiving CalWORKS, CalFresh, or Medi-CAL once stage 1 starts.

Anyway, whether you receive your EBT card in June, July or August, you will get the full amount once you receive your SUN Bucks by mail. So, expect $120 per eligible child if you qualified automatically or have applied and got approval.

Those Californians who need to apply because they have not been automatically enrolled will need to apply before the September 2, 2025, deadline is over. If by November 30, 2025, you have not received SUN Bucks and your school told you your child qualifies, call the EBT card helpline at (877) 328-9677.