USDA has started distributing SNAP payments on May 1, 2025. However, not all States finished on May 1. Only some of them issued all the Food Stamps on the first day of the month. Thus, if you live in Alaska, Rhode Island, Vermont, North Dakota, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, all you have to do is check your EBT card balance and buy all the groceries you need in authorized farmer markets, grocery stores, or retailers.

The good thing is that SNAP benefits can be saved for the next month, so if you have managed to save money on groceries and you do not need to buy all the things at the same time, you can simply save them. This often happens in rural areas where they may have more crops in spring and summer, so they can save money on food using their own home-grown produce (potatoes, tomatoes, lettuce, fruits, and so on).

SNAP Payments from May 3 through May 10

Most States will continue delivering SNAP benefits after May 1. One of them will not start distributing Food Stamps until May 10. This is the case in South Dakota. California, Colorado, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nevada, South Carolina, D.C., and Guam have their deadline to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on May 10, 2025.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Connecticut: May 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: May 3 to 5

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: May 1 to 5

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in May 2025

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

Maximum SNAP amounts in May 2025

The largest maximum amount is only for SNAP recipients who have a really low income and meet all the income and resources limits. Therefore, they do not get a reduction from the Food Stamp office.

A single person can get up to $292, 2 up to $536, 4 up to $975, and up to $1,756 for 8 in the 48 contiguous States. Only payments in Guam ($431 for 1) and in Hawaii will be higher than the maximum amounts in the 48 contiguous States.

Maximum SNAP amounts in Hawaii:

1: $517

2: $948

3: $1,357

4: $1,723

5: $2,046

6: $2,456

7: $2,714

8: $3,102

Each additional person can get $388