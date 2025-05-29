United States Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke L. Rollins, has recently signed waivers for 2 States that affect SNAP benefits. The aim of these waivers is to Make America Healthy again. This could be achieved by removing unhealthy foods from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. So, this is what will be done in the States of Iowa and Indiana.

Secretary Rollins has signed these waivers to amend the statutory definition of food purchase for SNAP, the former Food Stamps program. These waivers will take effect in 2026. As a matter of fact, this is the first-ever waiver of this kind signed in Nebraska. Secretary of Agriculture added that President Trump is giving our nation a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the health trajectory of the whole nation.

What SNAP can and cannot buy in 2025

Once you qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you will receive up to $1,756 on your Electronic Benefits Transfer Card. This EBT card can only be used in authorized grocery stores, retailers, or farmers markets.

Two States, Hawaii and Alaska, have higher maximum amounts than in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands also pay a lot more due to the higher cost of living and inflation.

According to the USDA, you can buy any food for the household, such as:

Vegetables

Seeds to grow and get food

Plants to grow and produce food

Breads

Cereals

Fruits

Fish

Meat

Poultry

Dairy products

Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

On the contrary, there is also a list of non-eligible items for things you cannot buy using SNAP benefits in the U.S. Households cannot purchase things such as beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes, or tobacco.

It is also forbidden to buy supplements, medicines, or vitamins. USDA explains that a supplement always has a Supplement Facts label. Thus, these items are not SNAP-eligible. Live animals, hot meals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene items, and cosmetics are not authorized either.

SNAP purchases in Indiana and Iowa

Once the waivers take effect in Indiana and Iowa, there will be some changes regarding the things SNAP recipients can buy. Actually, the list of non-eligible food items will be expanded thanks to this historic action.

Indiana’s waiver will exclude:

soft-drinks

candy

The USDA has confirmed that the date when this waiver will become effective will be January 1, 2026. But what food items will also be excluded in the State of Iowa?

The waiver for Iowa excluded any food item eligible for sales tax including sweetened beverages, snacks, and candy. Just like in the State of Indiana, this waiver will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Since Secretary Rollins sent a call to all States to innovate, several Governors have already taken action and stepped up. Thus, there could be more changes in the upcoming months.