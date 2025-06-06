SSI benefit payments are for adults and children. If you are an adult, apart from having limited income and resources, you must be in one of these situations. For example, be at least 65 years old, be blind, or have a qualifying disability. TANF refers to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Thus, it may come in handy when your family is going through financial hardship.

TANF can help you pay for different things like housing, food, home energy, and child care. Both benefits are funded by the Federal Government. So, you do not need to have worked in jobs covered by SSA to collect them. What is more, it is possible to get job training while you are receiving TANF, unlike SSI. Some recipients may get help with tuition payments for work-related education.

SSI vs TANF

SSI is the Supplemental Security Income across the United States. However, TANF may even have a different name in some states, and each state or tribal government may run it differently.

What is more, Social Security administers SSI payments even if it is the federally funded and does not receive money from payroll taxes like Social Security retirement or SSDI payments.

SSI has strict federal limits because it is a payment for low-income recipients. Each State sets the limits for collecting TANF. So, income and resources limits may vary.

Does SSI have work requirements?

The SSI has no work requirements. Nevertheless, TANF recipients may have to meet some work requirements. Supplemental Security Income may be sent as long as you qualify.

On the contrary, TANF has a Federal limit of 60 months, but it may be shorter in some States. When it comes to payment amounts. The Supplemental Security can pay up to $967 to an individual.

Married couples, if they both qualify, can receive up to $1,450. Apart from these 2 groups of recipients, an essential person can collect up to $484 from the Federal Government.

TANF payment amounts may vary from one State to another. They could be lower than $500 in many States. Not sure if you qualify for one of them or both? Then, check your eligibility online.

Find your local TANF office so that they can help you determine your eligibility: https://www.usa.gov/welfare-benefits. If you are on Social Security retirement benefits or SSDI payments, you may also be eligible for SSI.

Those citizens who would like to apply for Supplemental Security Income benefits in the United States can do so online. This can be done through the SSA website at: https://www.ssa.gov/apply/ssi.

Select whether you are an adult or a child, and the way you qualify for this benefit. For example, if it is because you are 65 years old or because of a qualifying medical condition or disability.