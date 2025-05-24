Not only can SSI benefits help adults, but also help eligible children with a qualifying disability. Of course, children younger than age 18 may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income if they are blind. The Social Security Administration will check your income and resources to see if you also qualify from a financial point of view.

Most people may know that SSI is not just for people with a disability, but also for people who are at least 65 years old and need financial support. However, many parents may not know that their children may also be entitled to monthly payments. For your information, the average payment for children is higher than the average amount for adults.

What is the average SSI payment for children?

According to the latest figures unveiled by the Administration, the average monthly payment for under-18s is $844.30. If compared to the amount seniors aged 65 or older receive, it is a lot more.

The average SSI payment amount for seniors aged 65 or older is just $592.84. Those who are aged 18 through 64 receive about $764.28 on average. Bear in mind that the maximum payment for an individual is $967 in 2025.

This has been the new amount for 5 months, when the 2025 COLA increase became effective on December 31, 2024. So, it will remain unchanged until December 31, 2025.

When are SSI payments sent to children and adults?

All Supplemental Security Income recipients share the same paydays every month. In general, the Social Security Administration schedules paydays on the first day of the month.

However, the next SSI payment will be deposited on May 30, instead of June 1. This is possible when the first day of the month falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday.

Remember that apart from individuals, both children and adults, there are other ways to receive these payments. For example, you could qualify for Supplemental Security as an essential person or as an eligible married couple. An essential person can get up to $484 and married couples up to $1,450.