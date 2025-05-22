Disability Insurance and SNAP can be combined. Actually, the last SSDI payment will be distributed on May 28, 2025. It does not matter if you requested a direct deposit or a paper check. The Social Security Administration will deliver this Disability Insurance benefit on this date if you meet several requirements. Apart from having a qualifying disability, filing and receiving approval, there are some conditions.

To collect the May 28 SSDI payment, your birthday must be from the 21st through the 31st. The month you were born does not really matter. What is more, you must have started receiving disability benefits after April 30, 1997. Those on Social Security before May 1997 will receive their next payment on June 3, 2023. If you are on SSI, you are not eligible either for the May 28 payment. But are you also on SNAP?

SNAP and SSDI payments on May 28 in Texas

As a matter of fact, there are two States out of 50 that will continue delivering Food Stamps through May 28. They are Florida and Texas. The thing is the way each of them administers paydays is different.

For example, SNAP recipients in Texas can collect a payment on May 28 if their EDG is:

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 42-45

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 50-53

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 96-99

So if your EDG (Eligibility Determination Group) ends in one of these numbers, and you are also eligible for SSDI on the 28th, you will collect both payments on the very same day.

SNAP and SSDI on May 28 in Florida

SSDI recipients born from 21-31 who get the May 28 Social Security payment, may also receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on May 28 if:

Your SNAP Case number 9th and 8th digit are 96: benefits available on May 28th.

9th and 8th digit are 96: benefits available on May 28th. Your Case number 9th and 8th digit are 97: benefits available on May 28th.

Your Case number 9th and 8th digit are 98: benefits available on May 28th.

Your SNAP Case number 9th and 8th digit are 99: benefits available on May 28th.

Are you on SSDI, but you are not on SNAP? If you have limited income and resources, you may also qualify for SSI and Food Stamp benefits. Contact your local office to check eligibility.