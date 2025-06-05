Summer SSI payments will continue in July and August. More than 7 million recipients receive money from the Federal Government because they are entitled to Supplemental Security Income. All of them have something in common. Their income is low, and they have limited resources. However, the way they qualify could be completely different.

Keep in mind that they could be adults or children. What is more, you may have qualified for SSI benefits due to a disability, your age (65+), or blindness. Regardless of the way you qualified, you will receive the money on the same payday as other Supplemental Security Income recipients in the United States of America.

When is the SSI payday in July?

The next SSI payment will be distributed on July 1, 2025. Therefore, it will be delivered on the normal payday. Unlike the Supplemental Security payment for June, which was deposited on May 30, 2025.

No other payments for these recipients have been scheduled for July. However, if you are eligible for Social Security payment while you are on this Federal benefit, there is another payday.

In fact, you will receive SSI on July 1 and Social Security on July 3, 2025. The payment on July 3 will be for RSDI recipients. RSDI stands for Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance benefits. All these payments need filing and approval, so apply if you haven’t done so yet.

As of April 2025, the average payment amount for all beneficiaries is $717. Seniors get about $592 on average. Those citizens on Supplemental Security Income aged 18-64 get about $764. Only under-18s get more than $800 on average, $844.

When are the SSI payments scheduled by Social Security in August?

From time to time, the Social Security Administration cannot deposit payments on the first day of the month. This is exactly what will happen in September because the first day of the month falls on a Federal holiday.

For your information, the first Monday in September is Labor Day. So, SSA has had to reschedule this payment. Instead of September 1, 2025, it will be delivered on August 29, 2025.

As a matter of fact, SSI recipients will collect their monthly payment of up to $1,450 (for eligible married couples) three days ahead of schedule. Receiving money in advance could have advantages and disadvantages.

On the one hand, SSI recipients will get money before the normal payday, so it will be available to pay debt or buy necessary things. On the contrary, people who are not good at managing finances may spend it faster, and it will take a little longer to get their October payment.

Remember that it is not necessary to have worked in jobs covered by SSA to collect Supplemental Security. Thus, there is no minimum number of work credits to qualify for, unlike retirement or SSDI payments.